Suspect in murder of inmate Amit Muhuri remanded for five days

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jun 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 05:53 PM BdST

Police have been granted five days to grill Ripon Nath, who is accused of murdering fellow Chattogram Central Jail inmate Amit Muhuri.
Chattogram's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohiuddin Murad passed the order on Monday after hearing an application by the Detective Branch of Police (DB). 

Amit, a former Jubo League worker, was struck with a brick on the back of his head in room No 6 of the central jail's Cell No 32 on May 29. He was later taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where he died during treatment. 

The man accused of fatally wounding Amit is a 28-year-old former garment factory worker who was arrested in April on charges of holding his former colleagues hostage at knifepoint after losing the job for rude behaviour.

A case was initiated with the Kotwali Police Station by Chattogram Central Jail's Nashir Ahmed as plaintiff against Ripon Nath, 28.

Ripon was shown arrested in the case by the DB who sought a 10-day remand to question Ripon after assuming the duty to investigate the matter. 

