Rain run forecast for Eid

Published: 03 Jun 2019 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 03:42 AM BdST

Light to moderate rains in Dhaka and different other parts of Bangladesh may continue for five more days on and beyond the Eid-ul-Fitr, Met Office has forecast.

A trough of low lying across south-western part of Bangladesh has triggered the rains, with maximum 65 millimetres from 6am to 12pm on Sunday in Naogaon.

Dhaka recorded 12mm rainfalls in this period.

All the divisions other than Rajshahi and Khulna experienced rains on Saturday as well, easing a mild heat wave.

Meteorologist Omar Faruq told bdnews24.com rains may continue until 6 to 7 June.

Eid will fall on June 5 or 6, a date that depends of the sighting of the moon.

In Monday’s forecast, Met office said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said monsoon may cause short-term floods in northeast and southeast in June.

