Nando’s, Khazana, four other Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2019 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 02:53 AM BdST
A Rapid Action Battalion or RAB mobile court has fined six restaurants in Dhaka’s Gulshan, including Nando’s and Khazana, Tk 2 million for serving stale and unhealthy food and using chemicals.
The four other eateries fined in the drive on Sunday are Khana Khazana, BBQ, Spitfire, and Saltz.
