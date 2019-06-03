Nando’s, Khazana, four other Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food

The four other eateries fined in the drive on Sunday are Khana Khazana, BBQ, Spitfire, and Saltz.

Some of the foods found in Khazana expired 12 days ago, according to Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam who led the drive.

“Moreover, most of these restaurants were preparing food in dirty and unhealthy environment. One was found to be using chemicals in foods,” he said.

Khana Khazana was fined Tk 300,000, Khazana 700,000, Nando’s, BBQ and Spitfire Tk 200,000 each, and Saltz Tk 400,000.