Kamalapur crowded amid train delays during Eid rush

Around 22 trains departed the station for different destinations around the country until of 10am on Monday, said Mohammed Aminul Hoque, station manager of Kamalapur.

But the Chilahati-bound Nilsagar Express set out four hours behind schedule at 12pm, Lalmoni Eid Special service left at 12pm instead of 9:15 am while the Rangpur Express set out nearly two hours behind schedule at 10:45 am.

"These are long-distance train services with big passenger loads. These are facing delays of around four to five minutes at all stations because of the Eid rush," said the station master.

The pressure of passengers at Kamalapur Station is also higher due to the delays.

Ataur Rahman, a factory worker and a Nilsagar Express passenger, who arrived at the station at 7am, said he has been waiting for his train for at least four hours.

"The factory closed yesterday and today a group of us are going home together. I always go back home for Eid. I endure these long waits at the station every year. But still it feels good to celebrate Eid with my family."

"My train was scheduled to leave at 9am so I came to station at 8am. But the train is late so I don't think it'll leave before 12pm," said shop assistant Hafizur Rahman, a passenger of Lalmoni Eid Special train service.



'TICKETLESS TRAVELLERS PENALISED'



Meanwhile, A mobile court has fined 24 people for travelling without tickets at the Kamalapur Railway Station on Monday.



Mohammad Nure Alam Siddique, deputy secretary of Railway, handed out the fines between10:30 am and 1pm.



The wrongdoers have been fined Tk 4,300 each, Chief Administrative Officer of the Railway Md Supiyar Rahman told bdnews24.com.



"Most of them had travelled without valid passes. Several of them were arrested for illegally entering the Kamalapur Railway Station," he added.