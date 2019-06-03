Home > Bangladesh

Hasina on her way to Finland from Saudi Arabia

  Reazul Bashar,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jun 2019 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 10:28 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on her way to Finland from Saudi Arabia to round off her tri-nation tour spanning 12 days.

She left Jeddah at 1:25 am (local time) on Monday on a flight of Lufthansa Airlines for Helsinki, where she will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Hasina had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Countries, or OIC, summit after completing her Japan trip.

She performed Umrah at Makkah on Sunday after attending the OIC summit.

The prime minister then travelled to Madinah on Sunday morning where she offered Zuhr prayers at Al Masjid an Nabawi. She later offered prayers next to tomb of Prophet Muhammad.

Hasina is expected to return home on June 8 after her Finland trip.

