Four die, five hurt in Dhaka as bus hits pickup van on highway

Five others were also injured in the accident that took place on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the Kalampur Bus Stop around 8:15pm on Monday, according to Dhamarai Police Station OC Dipak Chandra Saha.

Two of the dead have been identified by police as Mehedi Hasan, 28, from Magura Sadar Upazila and Nazrul Islam, 27, from Rajbari Sadar Upazila.

“A Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with the Paturia-bound pickup at the Kalampur Bus Stop, killing four on the scene,” said the OC quoting the witnesses.

The injured have been taken to a local clinic.

Police recovered the bodies.

All the passengers of the pickup were going home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr, said Saha.