Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Teknaf

The incident occurred in the Katakhali area of the upazila's Howaikong Union in the early hours of Monday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das.

The dead was identified as Mufizur Rahman, 30, a 'marked' and 'listed' yaba dealer. He was named in a series of cases with the police.

The OC said, Mufizur was arrested by the police on Sunday evening before he was taken on a raid to recover methamphetamine-based yaba tablets. But when the police arrived at the scene, Mufizur's associates opened fire on them, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate.

"At one point, a wounded Mufizur was found lying on the ground. He was rushed to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty declared him dead."

Police recovered yaba tablets, a gun and bullets from the spot, added OC Pradeep.