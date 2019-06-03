Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Teknaf
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2019 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 12:42 PM BdST
A suspected drug peddler has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The incident occurred in the Katakhali area of the upazila's Howaikong Union in the early hours of Monday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das.
The dead was identified as Mufizur Rahman, 30, a 'marked' and 'listed' yaba dealer. He was named in a series of cases with the police.
The OC said, Mufizur was arrested by the police on Sunday evening before he was taken on a raid to recover methamphetamine-based yaba tablets. But when the police arrived at the scene, Mufizur's associates opened fire on them, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate.
"At one point, a wounded Mufizur was found lying on the ground. He was rushed to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty declared him dead."
Police recovered yaba tablets, a gun and bullets from the spot, added OC Pradeep.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina on her way to Finland from Saudi Arabia
- Rain run forecast for Eid
- Nando’s, Khazana, four other Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Prothoma withdraws book as author AK Khandaker apologises for wrong info
- Train delays hit Eid holidaymakers for third day at Kamalapur station
- Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84
- Three construction workers die after being buried in soil in Rangamati
- Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj
- Launch services at Dhaka's Sadarghat interrupted by poor weather
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah during Saudi Arabia visit
Most Read
- Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang
- Nando’s, Khazana, four other Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Shakib-Mushfiqur record stand fires Bangladesh to their highest ODI total against South Africa
- Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
- US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
- Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah, visits Prophet Mohammad’s tomb in Madinah
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj
- India says diplomats, embassy guests harassed by Pakistani security in Islamabad