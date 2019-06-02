Train delays hit Eid holidaymakers for third day at Kamalapur station
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 10:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:35 PM BdST
Train services at the Kamalapur Railway Station have suffered heavy delays for the third day of Eid journeys.
It would not be possible to get the trains run on schedule before Eid, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq on Sunday.
The minister made a visit to the Kamalapur Railway Station around 10:30am.
At least three of 20 trains set out behind schedule until 10am, causing plight to the passengers. Chilahati-bound Nilsagar Express left the station around 12:55pm instead of 8am, around five hours behind schedule.
The passengers of the Nilsagar Express spoke of their frustrations and anger before leaving the station for their ancestral homes to celebrate Eid.
Mamunur Rashid, a teacher of the private madrasa in Dhaka, said, "I arrived at the station around 7:30am and it was to leave the station at 8am. Now the train is delayed for more than five hours. This situation is really frustrating."
"I will go to Natore. I had worked throughout the night and arrived at the station just after taking my meal for fasting. It was a sleepless night and the train is also delayed," said Monirul Islam, a pharmaceutical executive and a passenger of Nilsagar Express.
Mozaffar Hossain, an employee of a financial institution in Dhaka, alleged that Nilsagar Express train was late to depart from the station.
"I thought several times to leave the train but I am a victim of this inhumane situation."
The Dhumketu Express, the first inter-city train on Sunday schedule, started for Rajshahi at 9am, almost three hours behind schedule.The Sundarbans Express left for Khulna at 8am, almost two hours late.
The pressure of passengers is little more in those trains. Also, they were late to arrive at the station. We are trying our best to maintain the schedule," said Mohammed Aminul Haque, the Kamalapur station manager.
The Rangpur Express left the station in time on Sunday after being delayed over the past two days.
The situation on the Rangpur route improved after a special train was brought in, Station Manager Aminul said.
"The three trains running late are long-distance. No trains accept those were late to depart from the station. At least 52 trains have left Kamalapur station each day," said Minister AKM Mozammel Huq.
To avoid unwanted hassle, the minister advised passengers to leave their house after checking departure information on the internet.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84
- Three construction workers die after being buried in soil in Rangamati
- Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj
- Launch services at Dhaka's Sadarghat interrupted by poor weather
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah during Saudi Arabia visit
- Six killed in bus-human haulier collision in Sunamganj
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- No traffic jam on highways during Eid, says Quader
- Passengers suffer as train delays hit second day of Eid journeys
- Two die in Faridpur as bus collides with truck
Most Read
- Shakib-Mushfiqur record stand fires Bangladesh to their highest ODI total against South Africa
- AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah, visits Prophet Mohammad’s tomb in Madinah
- Salah, Origi goals hand Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Launch services at Dhaka's Sadarghat resume after 2-hour stoppage
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84