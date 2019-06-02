Train delays hit Eid holidaymakers for third day at Kamalapur station

It would not be possible to get the trains run on schedule before Eid, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq on Sunday.

The minister made a visit to the Kamalapur Railway Station around 10:30am.

At least three of 20 trains set out behind schedule until 10am, causing plight to the passengers. Chilahati-bound Nilsagar Express left the station around 12:55pm instead of 8am, around five hours behind schedule.

The passengers of the Nilsagar Express spoke of their frustrations and anger before leaving the station for their ancestral homes to celebrate Eid.

Mamunur Rashid, a teacher of the private madrasa in Dhaka, said, "I arrived at the station around 7:30am and it was to leave the station at 8am. Now the train is delayed for more than five hours. This situation is really frustrating."

"I will go to Natore. I had worked throughout the night and arrived at the station just after taking my meal for fasting. It was a sleepless night and the train is also delayed," said Monirul Islam, a pharmaceutical executive and a passenger of Nilsagar Express.

Mozaffar Hossain, an employee of a financial institution in Dhaka, alleged that Nilsagar Express train was late to depart from the station.

"I thought several times to leave the train but I am a victim of this inhumane situation."

The Dhumketu Express, the first inter-city train on Sunday schedule, started for Rajshahi at 9am, almost three hours behind schedule.The Sundarbans Express left for Khulna at 8am, almost two hours late.

The pressure of passengers is little more in those trains. Also, they were late to arrive at the station. We are trying our best to maintain the schedule," said Mohammed Aminul Haque, the Kamalapur station manager.

The Rangpur Express left the station in time on Sunday after being delayed over the past two days.

The situation on the Rangpur route improved after a special train was brought in, Station Manager Aminul said.

"The three trains running late are long-distance. No trains accept those were late to depart from the station. At least 52 trains have left Kamalapur station each day," said Minister AKM Mozammel Huq.

To avoid unwanted hassle, the minister advised passengers to leave their house after checking departure information on the internet.