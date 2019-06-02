Three construction workers die after being buried in soil in Rangamati
Rangamati Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 03:32 PM BdST
Three construction workers have died after being buried under a heap of soil in Rangamati town.
The accident occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday during work on the foundation of a building on the Government Women’s College Road, said Udayan Chakma, station officer of District Fire Service.
The dead were identified as Sentu Mia, 41, Angur Ali, 65, and Md Pappu, 35.
Another worker, Saiful Islam, was injured in the incident and has been sent to the hospital.
He could not provide further details on the incident immediately.
Karim Akbar, councillor of ward No. 2 of Rangamati Municipality, said, "The workers were working on the foundation of a new building near Rangamati Women's College. At one point, three workers were buried in soil and died on the spot."
