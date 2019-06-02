Home > Bangladesh

Three construction workers die after being buried in soil in Rangamati

  Rangamati Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 03:32 PM BdST

Three construction workers have died after being buried under a heap of soil in Rangamati town.

The accident occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday during work on the foundation of a building on the Government Women’s College Road, said Udayan Chakma, station officer of District Fire Service.

The dead were identified as Sentu Mia, 41, Angur Ali, 65, and Md Pappu, 35.

Another worker, Saiful Islam, was injured in the incident and has been sent to the hospital.

He could not provide further details on the incident immediately.

Karim Akbar, councillor of ward No. 2 of Rangamati Municipality, said, "The workers were working on the foundation of a new building near Rangamati Women's College. At one point, three workers were buried in soil and died on the spot."  

 

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers bat first in WC opener
Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Injured Tamim bats in nets
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin

More stories

3 construction workers die in Rangamati

8 die in Sirajganj crash

Bad weather halts Dhaka launch services

PM performs Umrah in Makkah

6 die in Sunamganj crash

UAE-bound passenger held  with yaba at Ctg airport

Train delays hit Eid journeys

No traffic jam on highways during Eid: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.