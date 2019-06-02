Six killed in bus-human haulier collision in Sunamganj

Three others were injured in the accident and have been sent to the hospital.

The incident took place at the Patharia area of ​​South Sunamganj Upazila around 6:30 am on Sunday, said Police Superintendent Md Barkatullah Khan.

Police could not immediately identify the dead.

Six people were killed on the spot, said South Sunamganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury.