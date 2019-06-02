Six killed in bus-human haulier collision in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:36 AM BdST
At least six people have been killed after a bus collided with a human haulier, locally called ‘Laguna’, in Sunamganj during the Eid travels, say police.
Three others were injured in the accident and have been sent to the hospital.
The incident took place at the Patharia area of South Sunamganj Upazila around 6:30 am on Sunday, said Police Superintendent Md Barkatullah Khan.
Six people were killed on the spot, said South Sunamganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury.
