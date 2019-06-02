Prothoma withdraws book as author AK Khandaker apologises for wrong info

The publisher’s manager Zafar Ahmed Rashed announced the withdrawal in a statement on Sunday following Khandaker’s wish.

The statement, however, did not shed lights on the accusation brought by Khandaker and his wife Farida Khandaker that Prothoma had barred correction of the mistake after the book “1971: Bhetore Baire” (“1971: Inside and Outside) was published in 2014.

The deputy chief of staff of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during the Liberation War, Khandaker said on Saturday that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did not utter the words “Joy Pakistan” in his historic March 7 speech in 1971.

“I don’t think that the Liberation War was triggered by this speech by Bangabandhu. The last words of this speech were, ‘Joy Bangla! Joy Pakistan!’” he had written on page 32 of the first edition of the book.

Taking responsibility for the wrong information, Khandaker said "So, I am withdrawing the entire section containing the mentioned part on page 32 of my book. I apologise to the nation and the departed soul of Bangabandhu."

Khandaker, the first air force chief of Bangladesh, had worked as an ambassador during BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s military rule and became the planning minister of HM Ershad’s military government.

He joined Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet after winning the 2008 parliamentary election on the Awami League’s ticket, but failed to win the party’s nomination before the 2014 elections.

Accompanied by his wife Farida, Khandaker broke the silence, which he maintained for years despite widespread criticism and protests, at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday.

Amid a storm of criticisms after the publication of the book, Khandaker resigned as chairman of Sector Commanders’ Forum when the other 1971 war veterans differed with him.

Khandaker was also sued and faced a demand in parliament that his book be banned.

Awami League leaders alleged that a certain quarter had provoked him to write the book while the opposition BNP said the book proved Awami League leaders’ comments about Bangabandhu wrong.

Khandaker’s wife Farida alleged that Prothoma that published the book did not correct the information even though the writer wanted to do so immediately after the publication.

Recalling the events after the publication of the book, Farida said: “He (Khandaker) and I had thought about the correction the day after publishing the book, but they did not let us do it. They said it would be meaningless to chase a bullet once fired.”

“Then I tried to contact Prothoma Prokashon Publisher Matiur Rahman by phone, but could not. When I finally got him, I asked him ‘how such a big mistake was made?’ He then said ‘I don’t look after these. We have different people to check spellings and grammar. I couldn’t get him since then and hence could not make the correction,” she said.

Contacted for comment on Saturday, Prothoma Manager Zafar told bdnews24.com: “I don’t know anything beyond what was said in AK Khandaker’s written statement. So I can’t comment on that.”

He claimed Khandaker made corrections in the second edition published immediately after the first.