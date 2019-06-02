Launch services at Dhaka's Sadarghat resume after 2-hour stoppage
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 01:36 PM BdST
Launch services out of Dhaka and ferry operations on the Shimulia-Kathalbari route have resumed as the weather began to improve.
All river transport services at Sadarghat were suspended for two hours from 10:30 am on Sunday amid the travel rush before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Ferry operations at Shimulia-Kathalbari were also halted at 10:45 am due to squally weather before resuming around 12pm as the weather cleared. And water vessels at Sadarghat were cleared to set sail at 12:30 pm.
Earlier, the Met Office advised river ports to hoist riverine warning signal No. 2, said Dinesh Kumar Saha, transport inspector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA. However, vessels greater than 65ft in length are allowed to operate under Warning No. 2.
"But we have halted all launch services as an added precaution. The operations will resume once the weather clears."
At least 103 launches have set off for different destinations around Bangladesh from Dhaka's Sadarghat during the second day of Eid travels on Saturday. And 23 vessels had set sail from the capital until 10:30 am on Sunday.
Several launches bound for different destinations around Bangladesh remained docked as per the directions of the BIWTA. Passengers faced an uncertain wait at Sadarghat ahead of their journeys back home to spend Eid with their loved ones.
Later, launches began preparing to set sail when the weather warning was lifted, said Dinesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah during Saudi Arabia visit
- Six killed in bus-human haulier collision in Sunamganj
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- No traffic jam on highways during Eid, says Quader
- Passengers suffer as train delays hit second day of Eid journeys
- Two die in Faridpur as bus collides with truck
- Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
- Eid holidaymakers start road trips in comfort
- Hasina reaches Saudi Arabia from Japan to attend OIC summit in Makkah
- Quader promises 'most comfortable rides in history' for Eid holidaymakers
Most Read
- AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy
- Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- AL leader Nasim says militants may strike again
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- Salah, Origi goals hand Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Passengers suffer as train delays hit second day of Eid journeys
- A late change, and fatal flaws, in a Boeing jet design
- OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingyas
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris