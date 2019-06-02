Home > Bangladesh

Launch services at Dhaka's Sadarghat resume after 2-hour stoppage

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 01:36 PM BdST

Launch services out of Dhaka and ferry operations on the Shimulia-Kathalbari route have resumed as the weather began to improve.

All river transport services at Sadarghat  were suspended for two hours from 10:30 am on Sunday amid the travel rush before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ferry operations at Shimulia-Kathalbari were also halted at 10:45 am due to squally weather before resuming around 12pm as the weather cleared. And water vessels at Sadarghat were cleared to set sail at 12:30 pm.

Earlier, the Met Office advised river ports to hoist riverine warning signal No. 2, said Dinesh Kumar Saha, transport inspector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA. However, vessels greater than 65ft in length are allowed to operate under Warning No. 2.

"But we have halted all launch services as an added precaution. The operations will resume once the weather clears." 

At least 103 launches have set off for different destinations around Bangladesh from Dhaka's Sadarghat during the second day of Eid travels on Saturday. And 23 vessels had set sail from the capital until 10:30 am on Sunday.

Several launches bound for different destinations around Bangladesh remained docked as per the directions of the BIWTA. Passengers faced an uncertain wait at Sadarghat ahead of their journeys back home to spend Eid with their loved ones.

Later, launches began preparing to set sail when the weather warning was lifted, said Dinesh.

