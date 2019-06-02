Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah during Saudi Arabia visit

Hasina performed the holy rituals in Makkah at 1am (local time) on Sunday after participating in the OIC summit earlier. She was accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

After completing the Umrah, the premier offered prayers for the welfare of her country and people.

She will travel to Madinah on Sunday morning to visit the tomb of Prophet Muhammad.

The prime minister left Dhaka for Tokyo on May 28 for a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and to attend the ‘Future of Asia’ conference.

She reached Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon to attend the OIC summit.

From Saudi Arabia, the prime minister will go to Finland on June 3 where she will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

She is expected to return home on June 8.