Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah during Saudi Arabia visit
Reazul Bashar from Makkah, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 11:13 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has performed the Umrah during her visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, summit.
Hasina performed the holy rituals in Makkah at 1am (local time) on Sunday after participating in the OIC summit earlier. She was accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.
After completing the Umrah, the premier offered prayers for the welfare of her country and people.
She will travel to Madinah on Sunday morning to visit the tomb of Prophet Muhammad.
She reached Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon to attend the OIC summit.
From Saudi Arabia, the prime minister will go to Finland on June 3 where she will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.
She is expected to return home on June 8.
WARNING:
