Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 01:53 PM BdST

Eight people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a human hauler, locally known as 'Laguna', in Sirajganj's Ullapara Upazila. Three others were injured in the accident.

The incident occured on the Pabna-Nagarbari Highway in the upazila's Boalia Bazar around 12:45pm on Sunday, said Ullapara Police OC Dewan Kaushik Ahmed.

The dead could not be identified immediately.

"A Pabna-bound bus from Dhaka rammed into a Laguna heading to Sirajganj, killing eight people on the spot," said the OC.

