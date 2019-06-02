Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj

The incident occured on the Pabna-Nagarbari Highway in the upazila's Boalia Bazar around 12:45pm on Sunday, said Ullapara Police OC Dewan Kaushik Ahmed.

The dead could not be identified immediately.

"A Pabna-bound bus from Dhaka rammed into a Laguna heading to Sirajganj, killing eight people on the spot," said the OC.