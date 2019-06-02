Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 01:53 PM BdST
Eight people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a human hauler, locally known as 'Laguna', in Sirajganj's Ullapara Upazila. Three others were injured in the accident.
The incident occured on the Pabna-Nagarbari Highway in the upazila's Boalia Bazar around 12:45pm on Sunday, said Ullapara Police OC Dewan Kaushik Ahmed.
The dead could not be identified immediately.
"A Pabna-bound bus from Dhaka rammed into a Laguna heading to Sirajganj, killing eight people on the spot," said the OC.
