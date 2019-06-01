Home > Bangladesh

UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 11:32 PM BdST

A Bangladeshi passenger bound for the United Arab Emirates has been detained at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on charges of possession of drugs.

Md Sohel, 30, of Fatikchhari was carrying 5,010 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets when he came to the airport to catch a Sharjah-bound Air Arabiya flight on Saturday afternoon, the airport’s security chief said.      

The officer, Md Shahidul Islam, told bdnews24.com that Ansar members found the pills in Sohel’s handbag during a search out of the terminal.

Print Friendly and PDF

Injured Tamim bats in nets
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action. ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Afghans notch up 207
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

More stories

Train delays hit Eid journeys

No traffic jam on highways during Eid: Quader

Eid road trips begin in comfort

Two die in Faridpur road crash

Trains in chaos on first day of Eid journey

File Photo: Sheikh Hasina performed Umrah and offered prayers at Prophet Muhammad’s grave during her Saudi Arabia visit in October, 2018.

Hasina reaches Saudi Arabia

Quader promises 'most comfy' ride

Drug suspect dies in shootout with BGB

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.