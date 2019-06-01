UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 11:32 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi passenger bound for the United Arab Emirates has been detained at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on charges of possession of drugs.
Md Sohel, 30, of Fatikchhari was carrying 5,010 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets when he came to the airport to catch a Sharjah-bound Air Arabiya flight on Saturday afternoon, the airport’s security chief said.
