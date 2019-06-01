UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport

Md Sohel, 30, of Fatikchhari was carrying 5,010 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets when he came to the airport to catch a Sharjah-bound Air Arabiya flight on Saturday afternoon, the airport’s security chief said.





The officer, Md Shahidul Islam, told bdnews24.com that Ansar members found the pills in Sohel’s handbag during a search out of the terminal.