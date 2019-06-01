Home > Bangladesh

Two die in Faridpur as bus collides with truck 

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 01:36 PM BdST

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck has killed two people and injured two others in Faridpur.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the Purba Gangabardi neighbourhood on
Saturday, said firefighter Md Nurul Alam Dulal at Fadirpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

One of the dead has been identified as truck driver Islam from Magura.

The police could not identify the other victims immediately.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

“A Dhaka-bound bus operated by Banoful Paribahan collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, killing two on the scene,” said Alam.

