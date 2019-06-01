Passengers suffer as train delays hit second day of Eid journeys
Mehedi Hasan Pias, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 03:08 PM BdST
Passengers travelling to their ancestral homes have faced delays in train departures on the second day of Eid journeys.
The train service at Kamalapur Railway Station has suffered heavy delays on the second day of Eid journeys.
There were fewer crowds of passengers compared to the first day but delay in train departure still caused problems for them.
Chilahati-bound Neelsagar Express, Rangpur Express, Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati Express, and Khulna-bound Sundarban Express started late from Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday, the second day of Eid journey.
Neelsagar Express departed from Kamalapur Railway Station around 11am instead of its 8am, causing plight to its passengers.
A special train was arranged for the passengers as the regular Rangpur Express could not reach the station on schedule. Therefore, a change has been brought to the seating plan causing inconvenience to the passengers, according to railway staff.
“I booked an AC compartment but can’t find my seat now. Officials on the train could not offer any solution,” businessman Nuruzzaman told the media.
“The train management, including schedule, will never be fixed in Bangladesh,” said the frustrated businessman.
“We’ll run 52 trains throughout the day. So far 17 trains, including inter-district and mail trains, have left the station,” said Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Mohammed Aminul Haque. “Four among the 52 trains have been delayed.”
“Rangpur Express started seven hours late yesterday but today we are using alternative according to the assurance of the minister. It left just a while ago.”
He admitted that there has been mismanagement in the distribution of seats.
“We’ve tried our best to replace the seats on the train. This train has two AC chair coaches less than the original one, so we replaced the seats with those first class chair coach or first class cabin. We tried to allocate all the seats accordingly. But some of them had to be placed on general class due to lack of required number of seats,” he told the passengers.
Khulna-bound Sundarban Express left the station at 8.20am instead of 7.19am. Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati Express was half an hour late to start from Kamalapur.
The railway authority sold tickets in advance for Eid journeys by trains which began on Friday. The railways minister apologised to the passengers for the delay in departure of several trains on Friday and promised it would not happen from Saturday.
