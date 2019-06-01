No traffic jam on highways during Eid, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 04:10 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has claimed the roads and highways are in good shape for journeys during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
“So, there is no traffic congestion this time,” he told the media after visiting the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Friday.
The minister has not received any complaints yet about the traffic
chaos on the roads and highways. “Discipline is being maintained in all routes during the Eid holidays.”
Even the passengers would not face any problem to return to their workplaces after the Eid, according to Quader.
"We expected that rain might cause some problems on the Gazipur-Tongi route but in reality, the traffic on the route was moving. In some places, the traffic may become slow due to rain."
The minister went to different bus ticket counters and enquired about the fare as he visited the bus terminal.
"I spoke to the passengers about the fare but they never complained. We’ve warned them of extortion. We hope that the passengers will have a peaceful journey until the Eid day."
