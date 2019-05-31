Seven trains start first day of Eid journey behind schedule
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2019 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 01:51 PM BdST
The train schedule at Kamalapur Railway Station has gone haywire right at the beginning of Eid journeys, bringing suffering to travellers.
Seven trains started behind schedule for different destinations on Friday.
More to follow
