Quader promises 'most comfortable rides in history' for Eid holidaymakers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 May 2019 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 07:49 PM BdST

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has claimed the roads and highways are in good condition for journeys during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

He hopes the homebound people will enjoy the most comfortable Eid travel in Bangladesh’s history this time.

There was no fear of traffic congestion due to condition of the roads, the minister told the media during a visit to the Gabtoli Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Friday after the holidaymakers started leaving the capital. 

The law enforcers have been asked to be alert about extortion of long-distance vehicles while the shipping ministry will ensure smooth ferry services, Quader said.

He asked the passengers to inform the authorities immediately if they see irregularities such as extra fare being charged.

Quader’s hope for comfortable Eid travel is backed by the recent inauguration of two bridges over the rivers Meghna and Gomti along with several thoroughfares on the Joydebpur-Chandra-Tangail-Elenga Highway to ease the sufferings of travellers.

