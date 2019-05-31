PM Hasina leaves Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit
Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 11:08 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, ending her four-day official visit to Japan.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Haneda International Airport in Tokyo around 9.45am on Friday local time for Jeddah.
Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rababa Fatima saw Hasina off at the airport.
The flight is scheduled to land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 5:30pm Saudi time. In the evening, she will attend the opening ceremony of the OIC summit at Makkah.
Hasina will perform Umrah in Makkah on June 1. The following day, she will depart from Jeddah for Madinah to visit the tomb of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
From Saudi Arabia on June 3, the prime minister will go to Finland where she will hold a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.
During her stay in Japan on May 28-31, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. After the meeting, the two nations signed $2.5 billion official development assistance.
Hasina was the keynote speaker in the ‘Future of Asia’ conference organised by the Japanese media Nikkei Inc. She joined a reception hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan, met the Japanese business community and visited the families of Japanese citizens slain in the 2016 terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery.
The prime minister left Dhaka for Tokyo on May 28 on her 12-day tri-nation tour. She is expected to return home on June 8.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina leaves Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- Fire at Ashuganj plant transformer disrupts power generation
- DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
- Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days to ease Eid travel
- Bangladesh rating outlook stable: Standard & Poor's
- JSS activist shot dead in Rangamati
- CID to charge 125 people for Dhaka University question leaks
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Persona, Farzana Shakil’s fined Tk 3.6m for using illegal, counterfeit, expired products
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- India's Modi to name ruling party chief Amit Shah as finance minister: Media
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
- Malaysia will use Huawei tech 'as much as possible,' Mahathir says
- Man accused of murders dies ‘after fight’ in Chattogram jail
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- CID to charge 125 people for Dhaka University question leaks