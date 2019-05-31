PM Hasina leaves Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Haneda International Airport in Tokyo around 9.45am on Friday local time for Jeddah.

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rababa Fatima saw Hasina off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 5:30pm Saudi time. In the evening, she will attend the opening ceremony of the OIC summit at Makkah.

Hasina will perform Umrah in Makkah on June 1. The following day, she will depart from Jeddah for Madinah to visit the tomb of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

From Saudi Arabia on June 3, the prime minister will go to Finland where she will hold a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

During her stay in Japan on May 28-31, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. After the meeting, the two nations signed $2.5 billion official development assistance.

Hasina was the keynote speaker in the ‘Future of Asia’ conference organised by the Japanese media Nikkei Inc. She joined a reception hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan, met the Japanese business community and visited the families of Japanese citizens slain in the 2016 terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery.

The prime minister left Dhaka for Tokyo on May 28 on her 12-day tri-nation tour. She is expected to return home on June 8.