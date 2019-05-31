Hasina reaches Saudi Arabia from Japan to attend OIC summit in Makkah

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Tokyo on Friday morning and reached Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport at 5:15pm local time.

She was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the OIC summit at Makkah in the evening.

Hasina will perform Umrah in Makkah on June 1. The following day, she will depart from Jeddah for Madinah to visit the tomb of Prophet Muhammad.

From Saudi Arabia on June 3, the prime minister will go to Finland where she will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

File Photo: Sheikh Hasina performed Umrah and offered prayers at Prophet Muhammad’s grave during her Saudi Arabia visit in October, 2018.

During her stay in Japan on May 28-31, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Bangladesh signed a deal to get $2.5 billion in development assistance from Japan.

Hasina was the keynote speaker in the ‘Future of Asia’ conference organised by the Japanese media Nikkei Inc.

She joined a reception hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan, met the Japanese business community and visited the families of Japanese citizens slain in the 2016 terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery.

The prime minister left Dhaka for Tokyo on May 28 on her 12-day tri-nation tour. She is expected to return home on June 8.