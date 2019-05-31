Drug suspect killed in shootout with BGB in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2019 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 01:41 PM BdST
A suspected drug dealer has been killed in an alleged shootout with border guards in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident took place in Gafur Project area near the Naf river on Friday morning, said Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion.
The dead, aged between 40 to 45 years, was a Yaba seller, he said.
A BGB patrol team tried to stop a boat when it came near the bank of Naf river from Myanmar. The people on the boat opened fire on the BGB team and they retaliated in self-defence, according to Khan.
“One person was found on the ground with bullet wounds. He was taken to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead,” he said.
BGB recovered 110,000 Yaba pills and a sharp weapon from the scene.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
England overwhelm SA in WC opener
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Seven trains start first day of Eid journey behind schedule
- Drug suspect killed in shootout with BGB in Teknaf
- PM Hasina leaves Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- Fire at Ashuganj plant transformer disrupts power generation
- DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
- Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days to ease Eid travel
- Bangladesh rating outlook stable: Standard & Poor's
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Persona, Farzana Shakil’s fined Tk 3.6m for using illegal, counterfeit, expired products
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- India's Modi to name ruling party chief Amit Shah as finance minister: Media
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
- Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
- Bangladesh rating outlook stable: Standard & Poor's
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers