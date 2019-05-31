Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in shootout with BGB in Teknaf

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 May 2019 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 01:41 PM BdST

A suspected drug dealer has been killed in an alleged shootout with border guards in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The incident took place in Gafur Project area near the Naf river on Friday morning, said Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion.

The dead, aged between 40 to 45 years, was a Yaba seller, he said.

A BGB patrol team tried to stop a boat when it came near the bank of Naf river from Myanmar. The people on the boat opened fire on the BGB team and they retaliated in self-defence, according to Khan.

“One person was found on the ground with bullet wounds. He was taken to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

BGB recovered 110,000 Yaba pills and a sharp weapon from the scene. 

