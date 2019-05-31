Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers
Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2019 04:03 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 04:03 AM BdST
Many questions are still unanswered a day after the death of an inmate accused of murders in Chattogram Central Jail.
Amit Muhuri, 32, a Jubo League worker described as a “top terrorist” by officials and residents of the port city, died in the wee hours of Thursday after being hit hard in his head.
Police are investigating whether Amit died after a prison fight following an altercation, as claimed by Jailer Nashir Ahmed, or whether it was a deliberate act of murder.
Nashir started a case against Ripon Nath at Kotwali Police Station, saying the prisoner hit his cellmate Amit with a brick.
Amit Muhuri changed appearance by shaving off his head and beard, but police identified him by tattoos in his hand and neck.
Ripon was shifted to the room where Amit was kept with another prisoner, ‘Belal’, at Cell No 32 on Wednesday afternoon.
Additional District Magistrate Mashudul Kabir, who has been tasked by the district authorities with investigating Amit’s death, spoke to Belal about the incident.
Belal said he slept between Ripon and Amit after dinner and suddenly woke up to find out that Ripon was hitting Amit in his head with a brick, according to the statement he gave to the magistrate.
“Belal then tried to stop Ripon and prison guards rushed to rescue Amit on hearing Belal’s cry for help,” Mashudul said, citing Belal’s statement.
“We will check how a brick found its way into a prison cell,” Mashudul said.
Police are also looking for answers as to why Ripon hit another prisoner hours after being shifted to his cell and how he got hold of the brick.
“We will consider every angle in the investigation – whether Ripon acted alone or he had accomplices and if it was a planned murder,” Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mehedi Hasan told the media after visiting the jail.
Amit, himself accused of multiple murders and different other charges in at least 13 cases, had been arrested several times earlier, and for the last time in September, 2017 for allegedly killing one of his friends.
Known to be a follower of Jubo League’s central leader Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar, Amit was also accused in a case over the deaths of a Jubo League man and an 8-year-old boy during a gunfight in the port city’s CRB area in 2013.
