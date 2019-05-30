Two killed in alleged gunfight in Tongi
Senior Correspondent and Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 10:51 AM BdST
Two people have been killed in an alleged gunfight with RAB in Gazipur’s Tongi Bazar area.
The incident took place at around 12:30am on Thursday under Tongi bridge at the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, said RAB Law and Media Wing Director Mufti Mahmud Khan.
The dead, aged between 25 to 30 years, were commonly known as ‘Blade Babu’ and ‘Nongra Nannu’ in the area, according to RAB.
There were various complaints against them, including terrorism, extortion, hijacking, said RAB-1 Assistant Director Md Kamruzzaman. Police officers of Uttara East and West police stations had been searching for them for a long time, he added.
RAB night patrolling officers came across a gang of hijackers robbing people at gunpoint at the Tongi bridge, said Kamruzzaman, describing the incident.
“The hijackers ran towards the bottom of the bridge when RAB members advanced towards them. At one point, the hijackers opened fire on RAB which forced them to retaliate. Two of the hijackers got shot while the rest fled the area.”
The bodies were taken to Tongi Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, he said.
Three RAB personnel were injured in the incident. One of them has been admitted to CMH and the rest have been provided with primary treatment.
A pistol, one round of bullets, two switchgears, four sharp weapons and seven mobile sets were recovered from the spot, said Kamruzzaman.
“Process is underway to file a case under the police assault and arms law over the incident."
