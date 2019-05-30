Nusrat case shifted to tribunal for quick disposal

Feni Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court set June 10 to hold a hearing on the chargesheet in the tribunal court, according to M Shahjahan Saju, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI on Wednesday charged in the court 16 people over the killing of Nusrat, according to its Inspector Md Shah Alam.

The people named in the charge-sheet are principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula, Nur Uddin, Zobair Hossain, Shakhawat Hossain Jabed, Absar Uddin, Abdur Rahim Sharif, Iftekhar Uddin Rana, Ruhul Amin, Umme Sultana Poppy, Kamrun Nahar Moni, Maksud Alam, Hafez Abdul Kader, Imran Hossain, Mohiuddin Shakil, Mohammad Shamim, and Shahadat Hossain Shamim.

Siraj has been named as the prime accused and charged with ordering the fatal arson attack on Nusrat at the Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah, said the PBI inspector.

The principal was in jail at the time of the attack in a case for alleged sexual abuse of Nusrat.

Siraj’s followers Shamim, Zobair, Moni, Poppy and Jabed set Nusrat on fire on the roof top of the madrasa when she refused to withdraw the sexual abuse charges against Siraj on Apr 6, police had said earlier citing their confessional statements given to the court. She lost the battle for her life five days after the attack.

Nur Uddin met Siraj in jail on Apr 4 and plotted the arson attack with the others the following day, according to police.

Shamim, a senior student of the madrasa, got involved in the attack because Nusrat had earlier refused his proposal for a relationship, police said.

Local Awami League leaders Ruhul Amin and Maksud Alam helped with money to carry out the attack, according to PBI Special SP Mohammad Iqbal.

The charges under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act include burning Nusrat to death, taking part in the murder plan, and abating the killing.