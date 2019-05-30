Man accused of murders dies ‘after fight’ in Chattogram jail

Amit Muhuri, 32, was brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition sometime after 10pm on Wednesday, duty doctor Khurshid Anwar Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.

Amit was declared dead about 1am on Thursday, the physician said.

“He had a critical injury in the head. It took 26 stitches to suture the wound,” he added.

“The top terror (Amit) was hit badly in the head during a fight with another prisoner named Ripon following an altercation at the Cell No 32 on Wednesday night,” a jail official said.

The official requested to be anonymous as he was not authorised to speak to the media over incidents inside the prison.

Amit Muhuri had been arrested several times on different charges, including murder, attack on police and murder attempt. This is the photo police had to trace him.

Amit is accused in at least 13 cases, including the one over the deaths of a Jubo League man and an 8-year-old boy during a gunfight in the port city’s CRB area in 2013.

The activists of the ruling Awami League’s youth front and student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League had clashed there over a railway tender bid of Tk 4.8 million.

Amit was known to be a follower of Jubo League’s central leader Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar, a co-accused in the CRB double murder case.

He was arrested for the last time on Sept 2 in 2017 after the body of his friend Imranul Karim Emon had been found.

Amit and his associates killed Emon because the victim had sexually harassed Amit’s wife, police said citing their confessional statements given to the court.

Amit Muhuri was arrested following a startling discovery of his friend’s body in a drum sealed with cement in 2017.

The suspects said they put Emon’s body inside a drum and mutilated it with acid and lime before sealing off the drum with cement, according to police.

The drum was found floating on Ranir Dighi, a pond at Enayet Bazar in the city, on Aug 13, 2017.

Amit got admitted to a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Cumilla to hide himself by the time.

He changed appearance by shaving off his head and beard, but police identified him by tattoos in his hand and neck.