JSS activist shot dead in Rangamati

  Rangamati Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 May 2019 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 05:14 PM BdST

A Jana Sanghati Samiti (MN Larma) activist has been shot to death in Rangamati’s Langdu Upazila.

The incident took place in the North Renkaijya neighbourhood in Rangachhari village in Atarakchhara Union in the early hours of Thursday, said Langdu Police Station chief Ranjan Kumar.

The dead has been identified as Sneha Kumar Chakma. Alanga Chakma, president of the Langdu Upazila wing of JSS MN Larma fraction, claimed that Sneha was the activist of their party. 

"Sneha went to Langdu for party's organisational works. A group of armed miscreants shot him around 12 am on Thursday," he added.

Alanga Chakma has blamed the JSS (Santu Larma) fraction for the incident.

"We are not involved with the incident. They brought false allegations against us," said Mani Shankar Chakma, general secretary of JSS Santu Larma fraction, denying the allegation.

Police are looking for the criminals, said OC Kumar. 

The body was taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

