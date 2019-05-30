Home > Bangladesh

Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days to ease Eid travel

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 May 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 06:25 PM BdST

Gas stations will remain open for 24 hours for 13 days tofacilitate people’s homebound journey to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The authorities were already asked to take steps to implement the decision, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at a meeting on Thursday.

“The movement of heavy vehicles will remain suspended for three days before the Eid. But vehicles carrying perishable goods, garments and medicines will operate as usual.”

The gas stations will remain operate nonstop for seven days before and five days after the Eid.

The Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Jun 5 or 6, subject to moon sighting. Usually, gas stations remain closed from 5pm to 9pm every day as part of energy rationing.

Speaking at the event, Quader said, “To reduce the Eid rush, garment owners were also asked to spread out Eid holidays for the workers.”

“I already spoke to the BGMEA president about the matter.”

The minister claimed that people’s worries about this year’s Eid journey have been removed.

Print Friendly and PDF

Mashrafe faces injury scare ahead of WC
Tigers lose warm-up to India
Photo: Cricket New Zealand
Windies secure dominant win over NZ
Daunting target for Tigers

More stories

Nusrat case shifted to tribunal for quick disposal

Protectionism may lead to global trade tension: Hasina

Raudha committed suicide: PBI

2 die in Tongi ‘gunfight’

Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy

Abe promises Hasina support

Amit Muhuri changed appearance by shaving off his head and beard, but police identified him by tattoos in his hand and neck.

Murder suspect dies ‘after fight’ in Ctg jail

Clockwise from top left: Principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula, Nur Uddin, Zobair Hossain, Absar Uddin, Abdur Rahim Sharif, Iftekhar Uddin Rana, Ruhul Amin, Umme Sultana Poppy, Kamrun Nahar Moni, Maksud Alam, Hafez Abdul Kader, Imran Hossain, Mohiuddin Shakil, Mohammad Shamim, and Shahadat Hossain Shamim

‘Ex-OC Moazzem should be charged with murder’

Hamid flies to India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.