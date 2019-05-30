Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days to ease Eid travel
Published: 30 May 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 06:25 PM BdST
Gas stations will remain open for 24 hours for 13 days tofacilitate people’s homebound journey to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.
The authorities were already asked to take steps to implement the decision, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at a meeting on Thursday.
“The movement of heavy vehicles will remain suspended for three days before the Eid. But vehicles carrying perishable goods, garments and medicines will operate as usual.”
The gas stations will remain operate nonstop for seven days before and five days after the Eid.
The Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Jun 5 or 6, subject to moon sighting. Usually, gas stations remain closed from 5pm to 9pm every day as part of energy rationing.
Speaking at the event, Quader said, “To reduce the Eid rush, garment owners were also asked to spread out Eid holidays for the workers.”
“I already spoke to the BGMEA president about the matter.”
The minister claimed that people’s worries about this year’s Eid journey have been removed.
