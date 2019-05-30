Home > Bangladesh

DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 May 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 10:27 PM BdST

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU has awarded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a lifetime membership.

The union took the decision in its second executive meeting at the DUCSU Bhaban on the campus on Thursday.

File Photo

File Photo

It also passed an annual budget of Tk 18.9 million.

Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, the ex-officio chief of the DUCSU, presided over the meeting.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.