DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 10:27 PM BdST
The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU has awarded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a lifetime membership.
The union took the decision in its second executive meeting at the DUCSU Bhaban on the campus on Thursday.
File Photo
