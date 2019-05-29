Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Sharif Uddin ordered Uttara West Police Station to record the case on Tuesday.

The three other officials of the real estate company also stand accused of abating the alleged rape by Rezaul Islam Sohel, the MD. They are Parveen Akter, 29, Kazi Samshur Rahman, 40, and Harun-Ar-Rashid Babu, 40.

The victim alleged the four had filmed the alleged sexual assault and threatened her with spreading the video on the internet.

Lawyer Shuvro Sinha Rony, who will represent the plaintiff in the court, confirmed the development to the media.

Rezaul, 40, and several others were named in a previous case which was filed for cheating the woman during the release of 3 acres land in Gazipur, the plaintiff said.

Rezaul offered the woman a settlement after appearing in court on Apr 23.

When the woman went to his office in Uttara to discuss the settlement, Rezaul asked her to withdraw the case, she said.

His accomplices took her into a separate room, according to the case. At one point, Rezaul raped her and Parveen filmed the act, the alleged victim said.

A total of three witnesses have been named in the case, lawyer Shuvro Sinha told bdnews24.com.