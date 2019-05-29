Narayanganj man gets death for murder of a jeweller last year
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 04:46 PM BdST
A Narayanganj court has handed the death penalty to a man for the murder of his friend and local jeweller Prabir Chandra Gosh.
District and Sessions Judge Anisur Rahman on Wednesday announced the verdict in the prominent murder case from last year.
Apart from the recipient of the death sentence, Pintu Debnath, who owns a crafts store in Narayanganj, the court also jailed his employee Bapen Bhoumik for seven years as an accessory to the murder. He was also given a Tk 50,000 fine and faces an additional 6-month prison term if he fails to pay up.
But another suspect in the case, Abdullah Al Mamun, who was accused of instigating the murder, was acquitted.
Prabir, the owner of Bholanath Jewellers in Kali’s Bazar, went missing on Jun 18 last year before his
dismembered body was found in a sceptic tank in the town’s Amlapara neighbourhood 21 days later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four 'bandits' killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Sundarbans
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM's Press Secretary for three more years
- Hasina reaches Tokyo to attend Nikkei’s ‘The Future of Asia' conference
- BSTI lifts suspension order on ACI salt, Doodles of New Zealand Dairy
- DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam gets ministerial status
- Nusrat death: PBI finalises chargesheet against 16 people
- Over 10kg of gold seized from passenger at Dhaka airport
- PM Hasina off to Tokyo to join ‘Future of Asia’ conference
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
Most Read
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
- BSTI lifts suspension order on ACI salt, Doodles of New Zealand Dairy
- After death on airliner, autopsy’s grim discovery: 246 packs of cocaine
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- Modi's party consolidates big Indian vote win with opposition defections
- Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Huawei asks US court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
- BNP serves politicians with Tk 30 Iftar ‘to honour’ jailed chief Khaleda