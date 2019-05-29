Narayanganj man gets death for murder of a jeweller last year

District and Sessions Judge Anisur Rahman on Wednesday announced the verdict in the prominent murder case from last year.



Apart from the recipient of the death sentence, Pintu Debnath, who owns a crafts store in Narayanganj, the court also jailed his employee Bapen Bhoumik for seven years as an accessory to the murder. He was also given a Tk 50,000 fine and faces an additional 6-month prison term if he fails to pay up.



But another suspect in the case, Abdullah Al Mamun, who was accused of instigating the murder, was acquitted.



Prabir, the owner of Bholanath Jewellers in Kali’s Bazar, went missing on Jun 18 last year before his

dismembered body was found in a sceptic tank in the town’s Amlapara neighbourhood 21 days later.