Home > Bangladesh

Narayanganj man gets death for murder of a jeweller last year

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 May 2019 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 04:46 PM BdST

A Narayanganj court has handed the death penalty to a man for the murder of his friend and local jeweller Prabir Chandra Gosh.

District and Sessions Judge Anisur Rahman on Wednesday announced the verdict in the prominent murder case from last year.

Apart from the recipient of the death sentence, Pintu Debnath, who owns a crafts store in Narayanganj, the court also jailed his employee Bapen Bhoumik for seven years as an accessory to the murder. He was also given a Tk 50,000 fine and faces an additional 6-month prison term if he fails to pay up.

But another suspect in the case, Abdullah Al Mamun, who was accused of instigating the murder, was acquitted.

Prabir, the owner of Bholanath Jewellers in Kali’s Bazar, went missing on Jun 18 last year before his
dismembered body was found in a sceptic tank in the town’s Amlapara neighbourhood  21 days later.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Four die in Sundarbans shootout

Ihsanul PM’s press secy for 3 more years

Realtor accused of rape

Nusrat death: PBI finalises chargesheet against 16

10kg of gold seized from passenger at Dhaka airport

PM Hasina off to Tokyo

Japan always close to my heart: Hasina

Hasina meets Hamid

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.