Metro rail to be launched Dec 16, 2021: Quader

Published: 29 May 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 03:43 PM BdST

The metro rail service in the capital will be formally launched on Dec 16, 2021, amid the celebrations of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said. 

The announcement came after a meeting on the progress of the project at its cite office in Agargaon on Wednesday. 

“Much of the work will be completed by December next year. And the service will be fully inaugurated on Dec 16, 2021,” said Quader.

