Hamid files to India to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Sajidul Haque, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 08:02 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has flown off to India to join the oath-taking ceremony of the newly re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The president and his delegation took a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines to reach India on Wednesday.
The Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, the dean of the diplomatic corps in Dhaka, deputy high commissioner of India, chiefs of three services, senior civil and military officials including the cabinet secretary saw him off at the airport.
Modi, who won a second term with a bigger majority in the general election, will be sworn in to the office of prime minister for a second successive term on Thursday.
Both countries had hailed bilateral ties as being at an all-time high during Modi’s previous stint.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cannot attend her counterpart's swearing-in as she is in Japan on a state visit.
The president is scheduled to return home on May 31.
Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin said there may be a meeting between Hamid and his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind during the three-day visit.
