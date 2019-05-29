Four 'bandits' killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Sundarbans

The incident took place at the Chandpai Range area in Purba Sundarbans in the early hours of Wednesday, said additional Police Superintendent Md Tajul Islam, law officer (training communication) of RAB-8 team.

According to RAB, one of the dead was identified as Hasan, who used to lead a gang of forest bandits named 'Hasan Bahini'. The gang was involved in kidnapping local fishermen in the area for ransom.

The three others could not be identified immediately, the RAB official added.

A group of bandits opened fire on a RAB team patrolling the Jongrar Khal area. The elite force subsequently retaliated, Superintendent Tajul told bdnews24.com.

"At one point, four bullet-ridden bodies were found lying on the spot. Local fishermen later identified one of them as Hasan."

Firearms and bullets were also recovered from the scene, RAB said.