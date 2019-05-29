Home > Bangladesh

Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem seeks bail from High Court in case over Nusrat video

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 May 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 06:47 PM BdST

Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain has filed a petition with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a tribunal ordered his arrest in a case over recording and circulating a video statement of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

The petition was submitted to the related department of the court on Wednesday.

A copy was also sent to the attorney general’s office.

Moazzem did not appear in the court.

His colleagues could not confirm his whereabouts either.

