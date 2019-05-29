Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem seeks bail from High Court in case over Nusrat video
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 06:47 PM BdST
Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain has filed a petition with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a tribunal ordered his arrest in a case over recording and circulating a video statement of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.
The petition was submitted to the related department of the court on Wednesday.
A copy was also sent to the attorney general’s office.
Moazzem did not appear in the court.
His colleagues could not confirm his whereabouts either.
