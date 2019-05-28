PM Hasina off to Tokyo to join ‘Future of Asia’ conference
Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 11:35 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set off for Tokyo to attend the ‘The Future of Asia' conference.
Hasina left Dhaka on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 9.10am on Tuesday. She will travel to
Saudi Arabia and Finland from Japan during the 12 days visit. She is expected to return home on June 8.
Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart in Japan. The two nations are set to sign $2.5 billion official development assistance or ODA during the visit.
The prime minister will be the keynote speaker in the ‘Future of Asia’ conference organised by the Japanese media Nikkei Inc.
JAPAN VISIT
Hasina will reach Tokyo Haneda International Airport on Tuesday evening local time. Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe will welcome her.
She will join a reception hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan and also meet the Japanese business community.
Hasina will also have courtesy visit to the families of Japanese citizens who had been the victims in the terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016.
