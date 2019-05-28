Over 10kg of gold seized from passenger at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 12:15 PM BdST
Customs officials have seized gold weighing over 10 kilograms from a passenger who arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Singapore.
The detainee has been identified as Md Abdus Salam, 48, who hails from Gazipur. He landed in Dhaka by a Singapore Airlines flight around 10:40pm on Monday.
Tipped off, a team of customs officials intercepted Salam at the green channel and seized the gold, said Deputy Commissioner for Customs Othello Chowdhury.
The estimated market value of the seized gold is around Tk 51.5 million
“The gold has been brought for HM Nuruzzaman alias Ziko, who lives in Dhaka's Khilkhet area. An image and a passport copy of Ziko were found on his phone," said Chowdhury.
Salam visited Singapore five times in May alone.
A case has been filed against him and he was handed over to Airport Police Station.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina off to Tokyo to join ‘Future of Asia’ conference
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- Hasina visits President Hamid at Bangabhaban
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Cabinet extends Speedy Trial Act by 5 years
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- UAE launches major campaign to assist Rohingyas
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Police to press charges against actress Nawshaba for social media rumours
- Lawyer murdered in Moulvibazar
Most Read
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- Police to press charges against actress Nawshaba for social media rumours
- Blast injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka; police suspect bomb
- UAE launches major campaign to assist Rohingyas
- Woman, children found dead in Sharsha, three arrested
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes