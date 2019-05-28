Home > Bangladesh

Over 10kg of gold seized from passenger at Dhaka airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2019 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 12:15 PM BdST

Customs officials have seized gold weighing over 10 kilograms from a passenger who arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Singapore.

The detainee has been identified as Md Abdus Salam, 48, who hails from Gazipur. He landed in Dhaka by a Singapore Airlines flight around 10:40pm on Monday.

Tipped off, a team of customs officials intercepted Salam at the green channel and seized the gold, said Deputy Commissioner for Customs Othello Chowdhury.

The estimated market value of the seized gold is around Tk 51.5 million

“The gold has been brought for HM Nuruzzaman alias Ziko, who lives in Dhaka's Khilkhet area. An image and a passport copy of Ziko were found on his phone," said Chowdhury.

Salam visited Singapore five times in May alone.

A case has been filed against him and he was handed over to Airport Police Station.

