Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM's Press Secretary for three more years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 10:13 PM BdST
The government has extended the contract of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim by three more years.
The extension will go into effect on June 18, the public administration ministry said in an order on Tuesday.
His contract was extended by three years on June 16, 2016.
Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul had worked as the president’s press secretary and managing director and chief editor of the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
