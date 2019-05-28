Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM's Press Secretary for three more years

The extension will go into effect on June 18, the public administration ministry said in an order on Tuesday.

With the status of a secretary, Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary on June 15, 2015 for a year.

His contract was extended by three years on June 16, 2016.

Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul had worked as the president’s press secretary and managing director and chief editor of the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.