Home > Bangladesh

Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM's Press Secretary for three more years

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 10:13 PM BdST

The government has extended the contract of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim by three more years.

The extension will go into effect on June 18, the public administration ministry said in an order on Tuesday.

With the status of a secretary, Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary on June 15, 2015 for a year.

His contract was extended by three years on June 16, 2016.

Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul had worked as the president’s press secretary and managing director and chief editor of the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nusrat death: PBI finalises chargesheet against 16

10kg of gold seized from passenger at Dhaka airport

PM Hasina off to Tokyo

Japan always close to my heart: Hasina

Hasina meets Hamid

Hamid to join Modi oath

Mother, children found dead in Sharsha

Cabinet clears Speedy Trial Act extension

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.