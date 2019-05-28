Hasina reaches Tokyo to attend Nikkei’s ‘The Future of Asia' conference

She left Dhaka on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Tuesday morning and reached Haneda International Airport at 6:30pm local time.

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Minister Toshiko Abe received the prime minister at the airport.

Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart Shinzo Abe in Japan.

The two nations are expected to sign $2.5 billion official development assistance or ODA during the visit.

Hasina will be the keynote speaker in the ‘Future of Asia’ conference to be organised by the Japanese media Nikkei Inc.

She will join a reception hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan and also meet the Japanese business community.

Hasina will also visit the families of Japanese citizens slain in the 2016 terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery.

She will travel to Saudi Arabia from Japan to attend the OIC summit on May 31.

The prime minister will then go to Finland where she will hold a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.