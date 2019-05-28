DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam gets ministerial status

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Khulna Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek were awarded the state minister status, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

All the mayors will now enjoy all the government’s facilities, including salaries and others, according to their present portfolios.

Bangladesh has 12 city corporations. Of them, DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon is enjoying the status of a minister and Narayanganj Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy as the deputy minister.