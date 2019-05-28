DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam gets ministerial status
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 04:40 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has been awarded the ministerial status.
Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Khulna Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek were awarded the state minister status, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.
All the mayors will now enjoy all the government’s facilities, including salaries and others, according to their present portfolios.
Bangladesh has 12 city corporations. Of them, DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon is enjoying the status of a minister and Narayanganj Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy as the deputy minister.
