BSTI lifts suspension order on ACI salt, Doodles of New Zealand Dairy

“ACI salt and Doodles of New Zealand Dairy are back to the market as the companies’ products have already passed the standard tests,” BSTI Deputy Director Reazul Haque told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.



Following the High Court’s ban on the sales of the products, the BSTI had cancelled licences of nine out of 52 food companies on May 19 after identifying their products as substandard. It had also suspended permission for production of 47 other brands.



“We’ve asked the companies to improve the quality of their products. Some companies are coming to us after improving the quality. ACI salt and Doodles of New Zealand Dairy passed the fresh tests,” said Haque.