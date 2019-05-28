BSTI lifts suspension order on ACI salt, Doodles of New Zealand Dairy
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 05:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution has withdrawn its suspension order on ACI salt and Doodles of New Zealand Dairy after the companies’ products have passed the standard tests.
“ACI salt and Doodles of New Zealand Dairy are back to the market as the companies’ products have already passed the standard tests,” BSTI Deputy Director Reazul Haque told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Following the High Court’s ban on the sales of the products, the BSTI had cancelled licences of nine out of 52 food companies on May 19 after identifying their products as substandard. It had also suspended permission for production of 47 other brands.
“We’ve asked the companies to improve the quality of their products. Some companies are coming to us after improving the quality. ACI salt and Doodles of New Zealand Dairy passed the fresh tests,” said Haque.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nusrat death: PBI finalises chargesheet against 16 people
- Over 10kg of gold seized from passenger at Dhaka airport
- PM Hasina off to Tokyo to join ‘Future of Asia’ conference
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- Hasina visits President Hamid at Bangabhaban
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Cabinet extends Speedy Trial Act by 5 years
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- UAE launches major campaign to assist Rohingyas
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
Most Read
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Police to press charges against actress Nawshaba for social media rumours
- Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- BGMEA calls for 5% cash assistance in next national budget