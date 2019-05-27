Two die in Magura road crash

Two more have been injured in the accident that took place at the Ichhakhada area of Sadar upazila at around 8am on Monday, said Magura Sadar Police Station SI Biswajit Ray.

The dead have been identified as Shahadat Hossain and Nayem.

A goods-laden truck was going to Kushtia from the RFL depot in Ichakhada Darga area, said SI Biswajit.

On the way, the truck collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction. The collision injured four people, including RFL truck helper Nayem and truck driver Shahadat.

The injured were rushed to the Magura hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Nayem and Shahadat dead, said Biswajit.

Others are currently being treated in the hospital, he said, adding that a case is underway.