Police ‘find evidence’ against ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
Senior Correspondent and Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 02:42 AM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI has ‘found evidence’ against former Sonagazi Police Station OC Moazzem Hossain that he filmed and circulated a video statement of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.
“We’ve found some evidence of the allegations (brought against Moazzem),” PBI chief DIG Banaj Majumder told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
He said they submitted the investigation report to Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka, but the tribunal’s clerk Md Shamim Al Mamun said at 8pm that they had not received it.
The plaintiff, lawyer Sayedul Haque Sumon, said judge Mohammad Al Shams Joglul Hossain had set Monday for the submission of the report.
Moazzem recorded Nusrat’s statement with his mobile phone after she had brought charges of sexual harassment against Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula in March.
The video was released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.
Moazzem, first transferred and then suspended along with three other police officials for negligence in handling the Nusrat case, had denied circulating the video on social media.
Someone had stolen the video from his mobile phone and released it on the Internet, he had said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gazipur RMG factory fire kills man as gas cylinder explodes
- Crude bomb attack injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka
- Criminals deserve rude behaviour, says Dhaka police chief
- People endure sufferings at Tejgaon station to collect train tickets
- Quader warns BRTC officials not to indulge in corruption
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ DUCSU VP Nur at Bogura Iftar event
- EC’s Helal Uddin shifts to Local Government Division in secretary shuffle
- Japan to sign $2.5 billion ODA for Bangladesh during Hasina’s visit
- RAB recovers 100,000 yaba pills from Teknaf
- Khaleda files petition against govt move to shift trial to Keraniganj
Most Read
- Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ DUCSU VP Nur at Bogura Iftar event
- Blast injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka; police suspect bomb
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Bangladeshi man dies in alleged BSF fire on Dinajpur border
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Kerala coast on high alert after intel on IS threat
- Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says
- Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects