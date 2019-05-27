Police ‘find evidence’ against ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case

“We’ve found some evidence of the allegations (brought against Moazzem),” PBI chief DIG Banaj Majumder told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

He said they submitted the investigation report to Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka, but the tribunal’s clerk Md Shamim Al Mamun said at 8pm that they had not received it.

The plaintiff, lawyer Sayedul Haque Sumon, said judge Mohammad Al Shams Joglul Hossain had set Monday for the submission of the report.

“I’ve heard that the report has been filed. PBI has stated everything clearly in the 13-page report. The investigators found what I’ve alleged against the OC,” he said.

Moazzem recorded Nusrat’s statement with his mobile phone after she had brought charges of sexual harassment against Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula in March.

The video was released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.

Moazzem, first transferred and then suspended along with three other police officials for negligence in handling the Nusrat case, had denied circulating the video on social media.

Someone had stolen the video from his mobile phone and released it on the Internet, he had said.