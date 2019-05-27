Home > Bangladesh

Woman, children found dead in Sharsha, three arrested

  Benapole Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2019 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 01:13 PM BdST

Police found a woman and her two minor children dead in Sharsha Upazila of Jashore.

Hamida Khatun, 35, wife of Ibrahim in Digha Chalitabaria village, their daughter Sharifa Khatun, 12, and son Sohan, 5, were “tortured” before their deaths over a family feud. 

Police arrested Hamida’s mother-in-law Mariam Begum, 45, father-in-law Arafat Hossain, 60, and their neighbour Siddik Hossain.

The incident took place at Digha Chalitabaria village in Kaiba Union on Sunday night, said Inspector Sukhdeb Roy in Bagachra Police Investigation Centre.

Police said they consumed ‘poison’ tablets.

But Wahed Ali, father of Hamida, said: “My daughter’s in-laws tortured her to death and are now trying to portray her death as a suicide. Hamida discovered the illicit relationship between her mother-in-law Mariam and their neighbour Siddik, which was why she had been murdered. I want justice.”

Ibrahim used to run his family by operating a teashop near Kaiba Union Parishad office. He used to live with his family near the shop, the inspector said.

“On Sunday, Ibrahim and Hamida fought over the family feud. At one point, Hamida committed suicide by consuming ‘poison’ tablets along with her two children as her mother-in-law beat Hamida,” he said citing the locals.

The bodies were sent to the morgue in Jashore Medical College Hospital for autopsy, Inspector Sukhdeb told bdnews24.com. 

“Police believe the family dispute led to the suicide. They are investigating the incident.”

