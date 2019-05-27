Home > Bangladesh

Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief

Published: 27 May 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 05:19 PM BdST

The crude bomb that exploded in Dhaka’s Malibagh on Sunday was more powerful than normal handmade devices, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

“It was a cocktail, but improvised. It was more powerful than normal cocktails,” he said at an event in Dhaka on Monday.

“We believe that it was planted in the car,” he said.

On Sunday, the explosion at Malibagh injured Traffic Police ASI Rasheda Akter Vabli, 28, and rickshaw-puller Lal Mia, 50.

Rasheda suffered injuries to her left leg and Lal Mia to his head.

A fire started after the blast in a pickup behind a parked car of police’s Special Branch under the flyover, just across from a refuelling station, according to police.

The Middle East-based militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence

Group, an American company that tracks online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations.

In the morning, the police commissioner visited Lal Mia who was now undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On the situation of the injured, he said, “They are well now."

“It has been done only to create panic among the people, destabilise the country and weaken the morale of the police.”

The police are investigating the incident, said the DMP commissioner.

