Lawyer murdered in Moulvibazar

The body of 32-year-old Abida Sultana was recovered from Madhbogul village of the upazila on Monday morning, said Borolekha Police Station OC Yasinul Huq.



Abida was a lawyer at Moulivibazar District and Sessions Judge Court.



On Sunday, she left for Moulvibazar from her sister’s house in Beanibazar. She could not be reached since that evening.



“Later, Abida’s sisters went to their father’s house in search of her. They did not find Abida but a locked door in the house raised their suspicion. They subsequently broke the lock and discovered their sister's body lying on the floor,” said her cousin Shimul Chowdhury.



Tanvir Ahmed, 35, was a tenant at the house, she said.



Tanvir has been absconding since the incident, said OC Yasinul. His mother and wife have been taken to the police station for questioning, he added.



“Injury marks were found on the head and neck of the victim.”