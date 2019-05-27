Home > Bangladesh

Hasina visits President Hamid at Bangabhaban

  Bangabhaban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2019 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 11:44 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy call on President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

Hasina was greeted by the head of state and his wife Rashida Khanam upon her arrival at the president's official residence around 7:45 pm on Monday.

The Press Secretary to the President, Joynal Abedin, told bdnews24.com, "They asked after the others' health and medical treatment during the meeting."

The president and the head of the government also exchanged Eid greetings at the meeting.

Hasina went on to brief Hamid about her upcoming trips to Japan and Saudi Arabia, the press secretary added.

