Hasina visits President Hamid at Bangabhaban

Hasina was greeted by the head of state and his wife Rashida Khanam upon her arrival at the president's official residence around 7:45 pm on Monday.

The Press Secretary to the President, Joynal Abedin, told bdnews24.com, "They asked after the others' health and medical treatment during the meeting."

The president and the head of the government also exchanged Eid greetings at the meeting.

Hasina went on to brief Hamid about her upcoming trips to Japan and Saudi Arabia, the press secretary added.