Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST
The government has promoted 11 acting secretaries to the rank of secretary.
According to the rules, the officials were first made officers on special duty and then appointed to their previous posts by separate orders.
More to follow
