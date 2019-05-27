Home > Bangladesh

Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST

The government has promoted 11 acting secretaries to the rank of secretary.

The public administration ministry issued a notice announcing their promotions on Sunday.

According to the rules, the officials were first made officers on special duty and then appointed to their previous posts by separate orders.

 

More to follow

 

