Cabinet extends Speedy Trial Act by 5 years

The decision was made on Monday after the cabinet approved the draft of “Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Bill 2019” in its meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, according to Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.

The law has a validity period that expired in April. “That’s why, it has been extended by five years,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The law was enacted in 2002 for two years, when the BNP-Jamaat alliance government was in office. Its tenure was extended several times.

The law is used to prosecute offences, such as extortion, traffic blockade, damaging vehicles and property, mugging, robbery and similar criminal conducts.

On a question why its tenure was extended frequently, the cabinet secretary said, “It is still effective. There are many sensitive cases which need to be quickly disposed of.”

The Act will be sent to parliament for the final approval.